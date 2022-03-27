First stage of improvements to major Portsmouth roundabout set to begin

Published: 27th March 2022 10:10

Plans to make bus journeys quicker are one step closer to reality as work is set to begin on the bus lane at Rudmore Roundabout.

Portsmouth City Council have recently given approval to go ahead with the first stage of improvements to Rudmore Roundabout in Stamshaw to help improve the safe traffic flow of the junction and make bus journey times quicker.

This first step consists of extending the southbound bus lane on Mile End Road (A3) back to the roundabout near to the Admiral Drake pub. This will make it easier for bus traffic to travel from North End and south into the city centre.

This is one of many improvements that will help improve the flow of traffic at peak times and reduce delays for Park & Ride bus services at this busy roundabout.

Rudmore roundabout is a major junction, used by local traffic, buses and a variety of vehicles accessing Portsmouth city centre, Portsmouth International Port and cargo terminal and the M275.

A statutory 21-day consultation on the proposal will start next week. This has been developed to incorporate feedback from the informal consultation last year, where possible. The council will then consider any feedback received from the Traffic Regulation Order, and a decision will be made on whether plans can begin this year.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation said "I want to see better, more connected and reliable bus services in our city, and improvements like the ones we are planning to make on Rudmore roundabout bring this one step closer. “

More information about these plans can be found at www.sehrt.org.uk/rudmore

