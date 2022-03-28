Landlord-tenant mediation pilot extended

Published: 28th March 2022 16:13

A promising pilot scheme to help landlords and tenants work out their differences rather than resort to leaving home or going through eviction will be extended for another year.

Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Housing and Preventing Homelessness, Cllr Darren Sanders, has made £10,000 available from the Homeless Prevention Grant to extend the private rental sector mediation service.

Its aim is to provide a remedy to any disputes emerging in any of Portsmouth's 18,000 privately rented homes which landlord and tenant are struggling to resolve themselves.

The mediation service has taken on 27 cases since July last year with 15 of the 21 completed so far having a positive result for the parties, including three which certainly prevented the tenant becoming homeless because of eviction.

Maintaining the scheme, providing through the Portsmouth Mediation Centre, should allow its reputation to grow and bring in more cases at an earlier stage, leading to more positive outcomes. It will allow time to fully understand the benefits it brings, and the case for a permanent scheme and sustainable funding source.

Cllr Sanders said: "The city's private rental market is about 20% of our city's homes, and while serious disputes between landlord and tenant are rare we have a mediation service which can help resolve them rather than reach a negative result.

"We need to support every avenue to prevent homelessness happening, and this mediation pilot scheme has been an important part of that in the past year, so I'm pleased to be able to extend it. I want to give it enough time to prove the case for a permanent service and identify a sustainable way of funding the service.

"By bringing landlords and tenants together to talk out their problems we can see the positive effects it has on maintaining relationships when they have been strained by either party's actions or misunderstanding."

About 75 cases could be funded by this new spending, and while the mediation service continues its trial the council will look in more detail at maintaining it for the long-term future.

