https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Candidates for local elections to be revealed

Published: 3rd April 2022 14:02
The list of candidates standing for election to Portsmouth City Council will be published next week.

The list will be available at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/elections2022 on Wednesday 6 April by 4pm.

The elections, on 5 May, will see a third of the council’s seats up for grabs – one in each of the city’s 14 wards.

The council is reminding people that to vote in the elections, they need to be registered. Anyone not registered to vote can apply at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote The deadline for registering to vote at these elections is Thursday 14 April.

Anyone who will be 18 or older on 5 May can register to vote.

Poll cards are being sent out now, telling residents which polling station they can attend to cast their vote.

Instead of going to a polling station, residents can vote by post, or nominate someone to vote on their behalf (called a proxy vote).

  • For postal votes, the council must receive an application by 5pm on Tuesday 19 April.
  • For proxy votes, the deadline for applications is 5pm on Tuesday 26 April.

For more information about elections or voting, residents can:

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2021 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies