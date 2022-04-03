Candidates for local elections to be revealed

Published: 3rd April 2022 14:02

The list of candidates standing for election to Portsmouth City Council will be published next week.

The list will be available at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/elections2022 on Wednesday 6 April by 4pm.

The elections, on 5 May, will see a third of the council’s seats up for grabs – one in each of the city’s 14 wards.

The council is reminding people that to vote in the elections, they need to be registered. Anyone not registered to vote can apply at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote The deadline for registering to vote at these elections is Thursday 14 April.

Anyone who will be 18 or older on 5 May can register to vote.

Poll cards are being sent out now, telling residents which polling station they can attend to cast their vote.

Instead of going to a polling station, residents can vote by post, or nominate someone to vote on their behalf (called a proxy vote).

For postal votes, the council must receive an application by 5pm on Tuesday 19 April.

For proxy votes, the deadline for applications is 5pm on Tuesday 26 April.

For more information about elections or voting, residents can:

go to www.portsmouth.gov.uk/elections2022

contact the council's election services team on elections@portsmouthcc.gov.ukor 023 9283 4074

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.