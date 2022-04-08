Nominations now open for Vice-Chancellor’s Awards

Published: 8th April 2022 12:40

Community members are invited to nominate University of Portsmouth students, staff, graduates or other community members for the Vice-Chancellor's Awards for Excellence.

Nominations can be made for someone who has made an exceptional contribution to support or work in partnership with the University, its values, and its success - including projects that enhance the local community.

The fifth annual awards will be held during the University’s 30th anniversary year.

University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Graham Galbraith CBE, said: “The Vice-Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence are a fantastic opportunity to recognise and commend those not only from the University, but also from the wider community who go above and beyond what is expected of them.

“The University of Portsmouth is committed to becoming one of the UK's leading civic universities, working to enhance the local community and region through our research, services, estate, and staff and student collaboration.

“These awards are a reflection of our appreciation for the efforts of those who do so much to make the University, city and region such a special place.”

You can nominate someone by visiting www.port.ac.uk/about-us/structure-and-governance/our-people/vc-awards. Nominations must be received by 4.00pm on Friday 22 April 2022.

A panel of staff and students from the University will evaluate nominations and make recommendations to the Vice-Chancellor. After nominations close you will be contacted about the outcome of your nomination. Self nominations will not be accepted.

An event to celebrate award and commendation winners will take place on the University campus on 14 September 2022. Award and commendation winners and their guests - as well as nominators - will be invited.

If you have any questions, please contact vcawards@port.ac.uk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.