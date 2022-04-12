Time is running out to apply for social work graduate programme

Published: 12th April 2022 14:43

A final call to social work graduates to apply for a paid employment programme has gone out before applications close on Tuesday 19 April.

Social work graduates who are looking at their options after university don't have long left to apply for a new employment initiative at Portsmouth City Council. Newly qualified social workers have until Tuesday 19 April to apply for the assessed and supported year in employment (ASYE) programme.

When enrolled on the programme, graduates will develop their skills, knowledge and professional confidence to ensure they have what they need at the start of their social work career.

Sarah Daly, director for children, families and education at Portsmouth City Council said:

"Since opening the programme, we've been delighted by the response we've had with graduates from a wide range of universities applying to be a social worker in the city.

"The first year of being a practitioner is where you really find your feet. Working for the service will see individuals develop their own way to support children, young people and families using Portsmouth's unique approach to safeguarding."

Practitioners in the care sector play a vital role in supporting communities to live independently but also helping families reach their full potential. Children's social care is a rewarding career for the right person, helping those who need it most.

While some social work graduates will be choosing what to do next after university, some may still require guidance. Those who are unsure can join a virtual information session on Wednesday 13 April from 4pm - 5pm. Students will hear from two social workers who have both completed the programme.

Clare Poyner, principal social worker at Portsmouth City Council said:

"Leaving university can be an overwhelming experience for many graduates when deciding on what to do next. To help people work out their options, we're hosting a virtual information event. It's the best opportunity to meet other social workers who will support you at the start of the ASYE programme.

"Those who join the webinar will be able to ask questions throughout the session with social workers answering live."

Attendance at the virtual event is optional. It will provide information on pay, working hours as well as further training and development opportunities once enrolled on the programme.

To register for the webinar as well as apply for the programme, visit www.strongerfutures.co.uk/ASYE. Applications close on Tuesday 19 April.

