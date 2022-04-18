City MP launches ‘Hope in Portsmouth’ project marking women’s suffrage

Published: 18th April 2022 14:14

Stephen Morgan MP is set to welcome a life-sized Lego suffragette named ‘Hope’ to Portsmouth as part of a programme of community events and projects marking women’s suffrage.

A 32,327 LEGO brick piece figure is visiting the city in the lead up to 2028 to celebrate 100 years since the Representation of the People (Equal Franchise) Act, which gave equal voting rights to all women and men.

From next week until 4 May the statue will be proudly displayed at the Portsmouth MP’s constituency office on Albert Road, with the overall goal of telling the story of inequalities and women’s suffrage and raising awareness of the history of the suffragettes.

The city MP is organising a series of events and projects to mark Hope’s visit to Portsmouth, which includes inviting schools, community groups and veterans to visit Hope to share their ambitions for the future of women’s suffrage.

Alongside the life-sized statue made of Lego, Mr Morgan’s office is also hosting artwork from University of Portsmouth design students on the theme of women in democracy as well as historic political banners and books.

A number of events are taking place for members of the public to book in to attend, as well as viewings with specific community groups in the city.

Any resident is able to attend any of the free events, but booking is essential:

‘STEM Event with Hope’ on Saturday 23 April from 13:30 – 14:30 - constituents should book for this event at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/stem-event-with-hope-tickets-315377220757?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Drop-in event on Saturday 23 April between 12:00 – 13:00 at 72 Albert Road, PO5 2SL – constituents should book for this event at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/hope-in-portsmouth-drop-in-event-tickets-321245161927

Alongside this, the city MP is running a competition for city schools to design a modern-day suffragette uniform. Portsmouth South schools have until Friday 6 May to submit their entries with all schools in the constituency encouraged to participate following a letter to local headteachers.

The Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan MP, commented:

“It is an absolute pleasure welcome Hope to Portsmouth. The work that has gone into piecing Hope together – all 32,327 LEGO brick pieces – is an incredible effort.

“I am looking forward to introducing Hope to our community and watching her inspire stories and conversations about women’s suffrage, gender inequalities and democracy.

“I warmly encourage residents and community groups to get involved and for local schools to take part in the design competition.”

Join the conversation on social media from 14 April using the hashtag #StandwithHope.

In 2018 to mark a centenary of voting rights for women, Mr Morgan led a project to plant 100 trees across the city with community and youth groups.

