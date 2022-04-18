https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

City MP launches ‘Hope in Portsmouth’ project marking women’s suffrage

Published: 18th April 2022 14:14
Stephen Morgan MP is set to welcome a life-sized Lego suffragette named ‘Hope’ to Portsmouth as part of a programme of community events and projects marking women’s suffrage.
 

A 32,327 LEGO brick piece figure is visiting the city in the lead up to 2028 to celebrate 100 years since the Representation of the People (Equal Franchise) Act, which gave equal voting rights to all women and men.

From next week until 4 May the statue will be proudly displayed at the Portsmouth MP’s constituency office on Albert Road, with the overall goal of telling the story of inequalities and women’s suffrage and raising awareness of the history of the suffragettes. 

The city MP is organising a series of events and projects to mark Hope’s visit to Portsmouth, which includes inviting schools, community groups and veterans to visit Hope to share their ambitions for the future of women’s suffrage.   

Alongside the life-sized statue made of Lego, Mr Morgan’s office is also hosting artwork from University of Portsmouth design students on the theme of women in democracy as well as historic political banners and books.

A number of events are taking place for members of the public to book in to attend, as well as viewings with specific community groups in the city.

Any resident is able to attend any of the free events, but booking is essential:

‘STEM Event with Hope’ on Saturday 23 April from 13:30 – 14:30 - constituents should book for this event at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/stem-event-with-hope-tickets-315377220757?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Drop-in event on Saturday 23 April between 12:00 – 13:00 at 72 Albert Road, PO5 2SL – constituents should book for this event at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/hope-in-portsmouth-drop-in-event-tickets-321245161927

Alongside this, the city MP is running a competition for city schools to design a modern-day suffragette uniform. Portsmouth South schools have until Friday 6 May to submit their entries with all schools in the constituency encouraged to participate following a letter to local headteachers.

The Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan MP, commented: 

“It is an absolute pleasure welcome Hope to Portsmouth. The work that has gone into piecing Hope together – all 32,327 LEGO brick pieces – is an incredible effort. 

“I am looking forward to introducing Hope to our community and watching her inspire stories and conversations about women’s suffrage, gender inequalities and democracy.

“I warmly encourage residents and community groups to get involved and for local schools to take part in the design competition.” 

Join the conversation on social media from 14 April using the hashtag #StandwithHope. 

In 2018 to mark a centenary of voting rights for women, Mr Morgan led a project to plant 100 trees across the city with community and youth groups.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies