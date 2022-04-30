Local Hampshire pet lovers needed to take part in the Big Pet Census

Published: 30th April 2022 14:16

Blue Cross Southampton is calling on local pet lovers in Hampshire to take part in a nationwide survey to help pets and people of the future.

The Big Pet Census will help the charity better understand the UK’s 34 million-strong pet population and the role pets play in their owners’ lives, shaping the support that the charity offers to pets and their families.

The online survey asks everything from views on the pressing animal welfare issues of our time to questions about how owners show their pets that they love them and how their pets demonstrate that reciprocal love. Blue Cross is also keen to find out how having a pet improves lives and how their pets supported them during the pandemic.

Lara Alford Centre Manager at Blue Cross Southampton said: “We are really proud to have changed millions of lives in our 125-year history as a charity and we have been supporting pets and people in the local area since opening in 1988 but the need for our help is growing all the time.

“No one knows your pet quite like you do and now you can share your knowledge to help make this an even better world for pets and the people who love them by taking part in our Big Pet Census. Your responses to the census will help us learn as much as possible about pet ownership to inform our work to improve pet welfare and support people.”

This year Blue Cross is celebrating 125 years of helping sick, injured and homeless animals.

Every month the charity helps thousands of pets and people by providing veterinary care, expert behaviour advice and finds homeless cats, dogs, small animals and horses happy homes. Set up in 1897, it is estimated that Blue Cross has helped over 38 million pets and people.

2022 is the 125th anniversary of Blue Cross, originally ‘Our Dumb Friends League’. The charity formed to help vulnerable pets and their owners and we continue this work today across our rehoming, clinical, animal behaviour, pet bereavement support and educational work. We are striving to be able to help even more pets in the future live healthy lives in happy homes. Blue Cross relies on the support and donations of pet lovers to continue our vital work, to find out more and make a donation visit www.bluecross.org.uk/125-years-of-blue-cross

