Portsmouth South MP thanks National Lottery players for helping to support local communities

Published: 30th April 2022 15:08

Stephen Morgan MP has thanked National Lottery players for their role in raising much-needed funding for local charities and community groups.

The heartfelt thank you came as local groups in his constituency of Portsmouth South received £472,851of National Lottery funding since November, supporting their communities as they seek to overcome social and economic challenges caused by the pandemic and build back stronger.

The City MP welcomes the grants and wants more local good causes to apply for National Lottery funding, saying it could be a lifeline as local people and communities rebuild from the impact of the pandemic.

Groups to have benefitted so far include Pompey in the Community, The Good Mental Health CIC and Citizens Advice Portsmouth.

The funding is being distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players. National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK.

Information about how to apply for funding can be found at The National Lottery Community Fund’s website: www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk

Stephen Morgan, Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, said:

“It’s heartening to see how the community has benefited from £472,851 of National Lottery funding in Portsmouth South. These groups are inspirational in the great work and support they provide to local people through what have been some extremely difficult times.

“This year is an opportunity for community spirit to continue to shine as the UK hosts the Commonwealth Games and commemorates Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. In 2022, communities will on build on this celebratory spirit by coming together to grow stronger relationships."



John Mothersole, Chair of England Funding Committee at The National Lottery Community Fund, said:

“It’s fantastic to see that National Lottery Community funding is being used nationally by more than 13,000 charities and community groups, to address issues at the heart of communities, including employability, mental health, supporting young people and building connections to tackle loneliness. Our funding is continuing to have a significant impact on people’s lives across the country, helping to address priorities for both local communities and the UK as a whole and supporting them to build back stronger from COVID-19.”

In the last 12 months, The National Lottery Community Fund has given out nearly £600 million to 12,500 organisations reaching every local authority and constituency in the UK.

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk

