Portsmouth residents invited to first mayor-making ceremony since pandemic

Published: 7th May 2022 13:58

Free tickets are available for Portsmouth's colourful mayor-making ceremony – the traditional civic event at which a new Lord Mayor is chosen - which takes place on Tuesday 17 May at Portsmouth Guildhall.

The new Lord Mayor of Portsmouth will be formally elected at the annual meeting of the council from 10am. Doors open at 9am and guests are asked to be seated by 9.30am.This is the first time the event has been open to the public since 2019.

Councillors will make nominations for the new Lord Mayor before voting to decide who will hold the role for the next year. Once a mayor is chosen they take up the post and nominate the charities for which they will be raising funds throughout the year.

As part of the ceremony the new Lord Mayor will receive the Keys of the City and be presented with the Portsmouth Sword, which symbolises the interdependence of the Royal Navy and the city of Portsmouth.

It's also the chance to honour people making a real change to the city, with a series of Civic Awards that recognise those people who have improved the local community. Civic Awards are presented by the Lord Mayor to local residents who have made a large contribution to the city.

Free tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. They are available from Cosham Library, Central Library or the Guildhall reception desk, or can be reserved by calling 023 9268 8938 or emailing events@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

