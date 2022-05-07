https://analytics.google.
Man charged following incident on Eastern Road

Published: 7th May 2022 14:28
Officers have charged a man following an incident in which a woman known to him was threatened at an address on Eastern Road.   

Philip John Andrew, 66, of Eastern Road, has been charged with false imprisonment, threats to kill, and administering a drug/substance with intent to rape.

The charge comes after Officers were called at 10.53pm on Tuesday 26 April to a report that a woman in her 30’s had been threatened by a man that she knew at an address on Eastern Road.

She was not seriously injured.

Andrew appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Friday 29 April where he was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 30 May.
