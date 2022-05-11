Free fayre in Somerstown

Published: 11th May 2022 17:35

Free entertainment will flow at the Gibson Centre in Portsmouth this weekend when the Somerstown May Fayre is held.

Running from 11am to 2pm on Saturday 14 May, there will be a live DJ providing music, face-painting, storyteller and entertainers, and arts activities.

Fire-fighters will bring along one of their trucks, and there's a chance to see the plans for more than 400 new homes in Somerstown as the work to replace the nearby tower blocks of Horatia and Leamington houses continues.

Everyone is welcome and everything is free. There'll even be a chance to receive a COVID-19 vaccination with a clinic popping up for the event.

