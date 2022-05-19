Register your Jubilee beacon with the fire and rescue service

Published: 19th May 2022 14:02

Community organisers have been urged to get in touch if they are planning to light a beacon to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Thousands of beacons are expected to light up the night sky on Thursday 2 June, kick-starting a weekend of celebrations across the nation to commemorate the 70th year of Her Majesty’s reign.

If you are planning to light a beacon it’s important that you let us know as soon as possible.

Dan Tasker, Assistant Director of Operations at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We know that many people across our communities will be celebrating Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. It promises to be a great and memorable occasion and we want everyone to have fun.

“Registering your beacon with us in advance is easy and will allow our Control operators to understand where fires are being lit in our area, helping to make sure genuine beacons are not mistaken for uncontrolled bonfires.”

If you are involved in a beacon lighting event, please let us know as soon as possible. You can call 023 8064 4000 or use the contact us form on our website: hantsfire.gov.uk/contact-us/

Please tell us the exact location of your beacon, plus the name and phone number of the organiser.

A detailed event guide can be downloaded by anyone planning to light a beacon: queensjubileebeacons.com

Beacons will be lit at 9.45pm.

Please make sure you know how to keep yourself and others safe around beacons:

Ensure the structure and base of your beacon is sturdy and is in a good location, away from any fences, trees, buildings, or other structures

Do not burn plastics or metals

Do not use flammable liquids such as paraffin or petrol to light your fire

Do not light the beacon in very high winds

Make sure children and pets are kept away from the beacon and are always supervised

Keep buckets of water nearby for emergencies

Never leave your beacon unattended

Remember, embers will stay hot for a long time after the flames have gone out or been extinguished.

If you think the fire has got out of control, dial 999 and ask for the fire and rescue service immediately. Using What3Words can help us pinpoint locations quicker.

If you’re lighting fireworks:

Light fireworks at arm’s length and always follow the instructions

Never go back to a lit firework – even if it hasn’t gone off, it could still explode

Make sure everyone stands well back and pets are kept indoors





