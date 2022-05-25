Living Streets Portsmouth to Host Sports Day Style Event to Raise Funds for Project

Published: 25th May 2022 10:04

On Sunday 29 May, from 4-7pm, the Living Streets Portsmouth Project will be hosting a cycling-inspired, local independent coffee shop competition, at the Naval Playing Field at The Royal Garrison Church in Old Portsmouth. All funds raised will go towards the Living Street Portsmouth Project.

This special sports-day style event will see the Hunter Gatherer cafe team - 'The Veggiemites' - go head-to-head with Broadway Coffee Roasters cafe team - 'Broadway Dream Beans'. The two teams will be competing to be crowned the Living Streets ‘Wheely Good Customer Service Competition’ winners.

Hosted by Express FM's Darren Gamblen, competition challenges will include:

Keen Bean Coffee Sack Race

CAREFULLY DOES IT!! Barista Slalom

That's Bananas!! Bike Relay

Southsea Cycles vs. THE WORLD!!

WONDER ON WHEELS!!

Inner Tube Time Trial

Team merchandise - tees, totes and foam fingers - are on sale now at Hunter Gatherer at 249 Albert Road and Broadway Coffee Roasters at 149 Highland Road to purchase, so attendees can show their support to their favourite team on the day.

All profits from merchandise sold will go into each team’s own fundraising pot, the biggest of which will be matched pound-for-pound by the event sponsor.

Seadog Print Studio designed each team logo and hand-screen printed all the merchandise.

There will be an array of stalls from local independent traders on the day, including: Rainbow Child, Solent Wick, Mildred Trouble, South Coast Bagels, Package Free Larder, Buck Shop, Love To Doodle and All-Ways Blooming. With stalls from like-minded groups, including Extinction Rebellion Southsea, Greenpeace Portsmouth and Wilder Portsmouth.

This unique event will raise money for the Living Streets Portsmouth project - helping bring life to under-used and under-loved urban pockets of the city.

Entry is £3 on the door, children under 10 years go free.

Annabel Innes, Director of FORM+FUNCTION, said:

“A coffee-themed twist on the classic British summer sports day – this is the competition you didn’t know you needed until now.”

Charlotte Gerada, Councillor for Central Southsea, said:

“We want to say a huge thank you to all of the local independent businesses who have made generous donations to the raffle we will be hosting on the day and the businesses who are part of the two trial sites, who’ve given their all to making the crowdfunder a success. The project really has been a team effort and we look forward to everyone having fun this coming Sunday.”

George Fielding, Councillor for Central Southsea, said:

“It’s been brilliant to see how residents, businesses, local charities and groups and schools have come together to make our vision for Southsea a reality. We are incredibly proud of Pompey’s community spirit and we can’t wait to see the Living Streets sites enjoyed by all once they’re installed this summer.”

