Party like it's 2022 at Portsmouth's Jubilee Big Lunches

Published: 30th May 2022 15:08

Free community events in Portsmouth this Sunday

Residents are royally invited to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at one of Portsmouth City Council's free Jubilee Big Lunch events on Sunday 5 June.

Thousands are expected to come together on Southsea Common and Cosham’s King George V playing fields, which run from 10am to 5pm.

There will be community performances from 11am followed by exciting sets of live bandstand music at both locations. Refreshments will be available at both sites or bring a picnic.

Councillor Chris Attwell, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Communities and Central Services, said: "This is a historic event as it is the first time any British monarch has celebrated a platinum jubilee. We wanted everyone to have the opportunity to get involved in the celebrations so we are holding Jubilee Big Lunch events in the north and south of the city for all the community to enjoy. We hope many will come along and join in the fun."

Please walk, scoot, cycle or use public transport where possible. There will be parking at Lakeside car park – please use the underpass to reach King George V playing field.

A lot of people are holding street parties across the city for the jubilee, which means there will be some roads closed. So that everyone can have a fun and safe weekend please remember to park sensibly and follow the rules of the road by keeping yellow lines clear so that emergency vehicles can access all parts of the city.

Remember, if meeting up with friends and family or celebrating at a community event, there are simple measures to help everyone stay safe and well. These include:

Letting in fresh air when meeting others indoors

Washing hands regularly and covering nose if coughing or sneezing

Wearing a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces

If feeling unwell and have flu-like or COVID-19 symptoms and a high temperature, avoiding close contact with others and staying at home if possible.

To find out more about jubilee activities visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/jubilee70

