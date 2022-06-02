UK’s biggest nature challenge on course for record-breaking year

Published: 2nd June 2022 10:55

The UK’s biggest nature challenge, 30 Days Wild, is on course for a record-breaking year following an unprecedented number of people signing-up to take part so far.

© Tom and Evie Photography

Last year, more than 760,000 took part in the challenge, which encourages people to do something wild every day throughout June.

Popular activities include wildlife-watching, breakfasting outdoors each day, and listening to birdsong, though participants often interpret the challenge in different ways.

In our region, 30 Days Wild provides a great reason to explore all the amazing wildlife and natural landscapes that Hampshire and the Isle of Wight has to offer.

The Test and Itchen rivers are some of the most iconic chalk stream rivers in the world and are home to some incredibly rare species. The Isle of Wight, meanwhile, is one of only a few places in the UK with red squirrels, and the New Forest is home to the highest concentration of ancient trees in western Europe.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust have more than 60 nature reserves, all havens for wildlife. Perhaps you could challenge yourself to go somewhere you’ve never been?

Treasured moments from previous years of 30 Days Wild, which is supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, include:

The participant who posted packets of wildflower seeds to their neighbours

The person who woke up 5am every day to catch the sunrise and dawn chorus

The enthusiast who crocheted a blanket with 30 wildlife species – one square a day

Actor and presenter Cel Spellman is backing 30 Days Wild this June, citing the health and wellbeing benefits of spending time in nature.

Cel, who is an ambassador for The Wildlife Trusts, says: “30 Days Wild is a brilliant way to explore and develop our relationship with nature and to enjoy new experiences outdoors.

“Not just that, the benefits that time in nature has for our physical and mental health are quite amazing.

“I can’t wait to get involved this year, and I hope that people of all ages and backgrounds do the same. It's good for the soul and good for nature.”

© Matthew Roberts

According to a five-year review of 30 Days Wild participants, run in conjunction with the University of Derby, people reported feeling happier and healthier from taking part, with positive effects lasting for at least two months afterwards.

Becky Fisher, Deputy Director of Engagement at Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, says: “30 Days Wild is a great way to discover nature, and especially the nature that’s right on your doorstep.

“The challenge reminds us of the joys we can have out and about in nature. Jumping in a puddle or hugging a tree, for example, immediately brings a smile to our faces and in that instance, we connect with ourselves and with nature.

“It’s this connection that is so important to hold on to and studies have shown that participating in 30 Days Wild increases our connection with nature. And the more we connect with nature and care for it, the more we will take action to protect it.”

Gemma Paul, a Hampshire resident and regular participant in 30 Days Wild, says: “For me, 30 Days Wild is about encouraging others to enjoy and care about nature, promoting conservation and supporting local nature reserves and wildlife charities.

“I want my children to grow up to enjoy and appreciate nature, and to be inquisitive, curious and care about the world around them.”

Signing up for 30 Days Wild is easy. Simply visit the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust website to register and receive free nature activity inspiration at hiwwt.org.uk/30-days-wild.

© Matthew Roberts

