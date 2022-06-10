https://analytics.google.
Planting a platinum tribute

Published: 10th June 2022 15:39
Stunning floral tributes have been planted by Portsmouth City Council to commemorate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee and provide a lasting tribute over the summer at Southsea seafront.

A team of 20 park grounds maintenance staff prepared and planted 76.600 bedding plants over an eight-day period to make sure the displays were fit for a queen and ready for the jubilee weekend.

The flower beds at Brian Kidd Way and the round bed opposite the D-Day Museum have been planted with the E11R 70 emblem. The Dell floral bedding has a red, white and blue union jack theme.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said: "It was brilliant to see thousands of people enjoying jubilee events in the city over the long weekend - whether it was watching the beacon being lit at Southsea Castle, attending one of the many street parties or attending one of our free Big Lunch events. The flower beds are another wonderful tribute for residents and visitors to continue to enjoy over the coming months."

The city is also taking part in The Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) which is a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and invites people from across the United Kingdom to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

Portsmouth City Council have already planted 644 trees across the city during the QGC Winter 2021/2022 season and a further 176 trees were planted on housing land funded by Trees for Cities and the Forgotten Places project. Locations include:

  • 400 trees planted at Salterns Golf Field
  • 97 trees planted at Buckland
  • 50 trees planted in the D-Day memorial wood, Paulsgrove
  • 30 trees planted at Somerstown
  • 29 trees planted at Northern Parade
  • 20 trees planted at Paulsgrove in Credenhill and Tunstall Parks
  • 14 trees planted at Arundel Street Gardens
  • 10 trees planted at Canberra House play site
  • Multiple individual trees planted in roads across the city

 Tree planting will start again during the official planting season from October 2022 until the end of the jubilee year. Everyone from individuals and community groups to schools and businesses are encouraged to take part and plant trees to create a legacy in honour of The Queen, which will benefit future generations. All tree's planted can be added to an online QGC map.

Councillor Kimberly Barrett, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: "I am really pleased that as a council we have been able to plant so many trees in the city as part of the Queen's Green Canopy which supports our city vision to be a Green City. I hope that many schools, businesses, individuals and community groups will plan to take part in the next planting season and add many more trees to the QGC map for Portsmouth."

Get involved:

To find out how to get involved and the types of trees to plant visit www.queensgreencanopy.org/get-involved

Schools can also get involved with tree planting through the Woodland Trust’s Free Trees for Schools and Communities Scheme. They have over three million saplings in tree packs, available on a first come first served basis. Visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/plant-trees/schools-and-communities

To find out more about jubilee activities visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/jubilee70

