Portsmouth first UK city to host global women leadership event

Published: 16th June 2022 08:59

The 6th ILA Women and Leadership Conference will take place at the University of Portsmouth this week.

Put together by the International Leadership Association (ILA), this leading conference brings together female leaders from around the world to build meaningful relationships, engage in lifelong learning, and advance their leadership practice and research.

Portsmouth has been chosen as the first UK location to host this gathering on Wednesday to Friday (15-17th of June). The theme for this year’s event, organised in partnership with the University’s Business and Law School, is Reflection and Rejuvenation: Inspiring Women Leaders.

It offers two-and-a-half-day of programming including plenary sessions, reflective conversations, workshops, panels, presentations, and more. There will also be plenty of networking opportunities for attendees to build long-lasting connections.

The University of Portsmouth Chancellor and CEO of Group M, Karen Blackett OBE, will be one of the plenary speakers.

“It’s a huge honour to be speaking at the conference, especially one being hosted by the University of Portsmouth,” said Karen.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for people to feel empowered and energised by hearing from truly inspiring women.”

As a British businesswoman who works in the advertising industry, Karen knows first-hand the challenges many leaders have faced over the past few years.

“During times of great uncertainty leadership can be tiring”, she added.

“Our panel will explore our own lived experiences and offer an insight into how we maintained our well-being in the process.”

Other plenary speakers include Katie Bell, Chief Marketing Officer at the UK Universities and Colleges Admissions Service, and Kristin Engvig, CEO & Founder at WIN.

Dr Liza Howe-Walsh, Reader in International Human Resource Management at the University of Portsmouth, has been elected President of the Women and Leadership Community of the ILA. It is the first time the post has been held outside of North America.

She said: “The global conference is expecting nearly 200 attendees and speakers from all over the world, acknowledging the leading role of Portsmouth Business and Law School in Women and Leadership studies.

“It is a huge honour to be chosen to organise such an event, which I am confident will inspire all who attend.”

For more information about this conference and how to attend, visit here.

