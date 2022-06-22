https://analytics.google.
Memorial for former Portsmouth MP next week

Published: 22nd June 2022 14:49
Stephen Morgan MP is calling for local residents to attend the memorial of former Portsmouth MP, Frank Judd.
 

The memorial will be taking place in St Margaret's Church, Westminster Abbey on Tuesday 28th June 2022 at 12pm. Tickets are free and those wishing to attend can register via the Eventbrite page.

Frank Judd served in Parliament for a total of 43 years, and was the member of parliament for Portsmouth West and Portsmouth North from 1966-1979. He was a minister under Harold Wilson and Jim Callaghan in the ministries of Defence (Navy), Overseas Development and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. He then went on to serve in the House of Lords for over 30 years, first taking his seat in 1991. Lord Judd passed away on April 17th, 2021.

The Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, said:

“Lord Judd went above and beyond to serve our city and showed incredible dedication to Portsmouth and his constituents.

“This memorial service will be an important opportunity for those he served to pay their respects for his efforts to always speak up for Portsmouth, as well as his wider achievements in public life.

“I hope some of you will be able to join me on Tuesday as we commemorate one of our city’s true greats.”

