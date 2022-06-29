New £7 million Centre Opens its Doors to the Public to Showcase the Impact of XR Technology

Published: 29th June 2022 13:27

The University of Portsmouth is giving members of the public a unique opportunity to explore its new Centre for Creative and Immersive eXtended Reality (CCIXR) and discover the many ways in which technology such as virtual reality (VR) and motion capture are transforming work and leisure.

The free event, Taking Reality to a New Dimension, is part of the University’s Life Solved Live series and takes place in the University’s Eldon building on Wednesday 6 July from 6pm.

The £7 million centre is the UK’s first purpose-built facility for innovation in eXtended Reality (XR), with a rare collection of world-class technology under one roof including a SmartStage®, VR suite and motion capture, photogrammetry and volumetric video studios.

Guests will hear from an inspiring line-up of speakers who are pioneering XR innovations in a diverse range of sectors, from cultural heritage to dentistry.

There’s also the chance to explore the centre, see demos and chat with the speakers and CCIXR team over drinks and canapés.

“The potential applications for XR technology, across all kinds of businesses and sectors, are vast. From training solutions to the Metaverse; immersive art, to new ways of promoting new products and services,” explains CCIXR’s Business Director, Pippa Bostock.

“At the heart of CCIXR is our aim to make XR more accessible, both to those interested in it as a career and people who could use XR to benefit their business or organisation.

“For this event, we have an incredible line-up of speakers who’ll be sharing how they’re using XR and its impact on everything from theatre performances to facial recognition.

“Everyone is welcome to join us for the Life Solve Live event and we can’t wait to show more people what we do and how it’s evolving how we work, play, learn and interact.”

Tickets to Life Solved Live: Taking Reality to a New Dimension are free but limited and can be booked at https://uni.port.ac.uk/LSLatCCIXR

