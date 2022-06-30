Party for Paulsgrove pulls in the local community

Published: 30th June 2022 15:09

Party for Paulsgrove was a hugely successful event recently laid on by Portsmouth City Council, with more than 1,000 people from the surrounding community attending.

Party for Paulsgrove from Portsmouth City Council on Vimeo.

The council's resident engagement team gained more than 320 completed feedback forms on an important local project with arts, crafts and sports activities for people to take part in at the event.

The community were sharing what they would want to see in the designs for a potential new Paulsgrove community centre and library. The council also wanted to hear from residents about how the sports pitches could be best used.

Cabinet Member for Housing and Preventing Homelessness, Cllr Darren Sanders, said: "It was great to have a huge number of people come down to enjoy the party and to give us their thoughts for the future of the community centre and library. Having 320 sets of views collected on one day from the people who will actually use the services is a great boost."

A number of local charities and community groups had a presence at the event, as well as council teams signposting people to local services and information.

More than 100 local people have also responded to the question online and another 100 gave their feedback at a pop-up engagement stall in the Allaway Avenue shops earlier in June.

All the feedback will be collated into a report later this year in order to inform the work of the project team.

As part of the council's effort to hear the views of as many local people as possible before putting together plans, the engagement team has spoken with more than 1,500 Paulsgrove residents and stakeholders - that's more than 30% of the area's population. Direct feedback has been collected from 611 people who gave more than 1,000 answers to the question the council is asking.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.