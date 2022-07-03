City MP presents RNLI lifesavers with Platinum Jubilee medals

Published: 3rd July 2022 12:13

Stephen Morgan MP has presented volunteers and staff of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) a special commemorative Platinum Jubilee medal at the Portsmouth RNLI Station.

Portsmouth Lifeboat Station is one of the busiest RNLI stations in the country and has been providing search and rescue for the eastern Solent since 1965. The crews have previously won four awards for gallantry and currently operate two inshore lifeboats.

The Jubilee medals presented by the City MP are in recognition of the 65,886 lives the charity has saved during Her Majesty’s 70-year reign, and were awarded to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

As well as being awarded to RNLI volunteers and frontline staff, those who serve in the emergency services, prison services and Armed Forces who have completed five years consecutive service have also received the award.

When Princess Elizabeth became Queen in 1952, she also became patron of the RNLI, continuing a lifesaving legacy left by the charity’s first patron King George IV.

The Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, said:

“The Royal National Lifeboat Institution, its staff and volunteers have changed the lives of thousands during Her Majesty’s 70-year reign, so it was a real privilege to present those in Portsmouth with their commemorative Platinum Jubilee medals for their incredible efforts.

“It’s vital we continue the lifesaving legacy of the charity’s first patron, King George IV, and it is a testament to the selflessness and dependability of those that have served the RNLI long enough to have been awarded all four Jubilee medals over the years.

“My congratulations and thanks go to all recipients and the thousands of volunteers and staff who work tirelessly to deliver the RNLI’s essential lifesaving services.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.