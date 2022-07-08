Achievement takes centre stage at University of Portsmouth Graduation ceremonies

Published: 8th July 2022 14:59

More than 7,700 students will receive their degrees and professional qualifications during the University of Portsmouth’s 2022 graduation ceremonies that start next week. The 37 Graduation ceremonies will be held in Portsmouth Guildhall from Monday 11 July to Friday 22 July.

This year, the University is taking a sustainable approach to align Graduation with its climate-positive ambitions. Each graduation gown is made from 70 per cent recycled polyester, which is manufactured from recycled plastic waste. Every gown contains a minimum of 550g of recycled plastic waste, which equates to around 30 plastic bottles (500ml).

Four brothers, who have followed each other’s academic footsteps by successfully obtaining their degrees from the University of Portsmouth, will be celebrating at the University’s Graduation ceremonies, which starts next week. Two of the brothers are graduating this year (12 and 19 July) while being joined by their other two brothers, who previously graduated in 2012 and 2017.

“Graduation is a highlight of the academic year, not just for our graduands but for the whole University community,” said Professor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth. “It is a time for us all to celebrate and share the experiences and achievements of our students with family, friends and fellow graduates.”

University Chancellor Karen Blackett OBE said: “This is an immensely proud day for all of the students and their friends and families. I am a graduate of the University and I still remember how emotional this day was, and the smiling faces of my own mother and late father, as my name was called out to collect my certificate. Their very visible sense of joy and pride was infectious.

“Your time at university shapes who you go on to become and what you achieve. I am certain that the experience of our graduate students at the University of Portsmouth will have helped them unlock their true potential, and fuel their self-belief, as it did with me.”

The University will also present nine honorary awards to leading figures from the fields of technological entrepreneurship, community outreach, politics, health and social care, biology, and education.

● Health and social care expert Professor David Croisdale-Appleby OBE;

● British television presenter and executive June Sarpong OBE;

● Commissioned Further Education Adviser to the Department for Education Timothy Jackson OBE FRAgS;

● CEO of Education Business Partnership South and youth worker Catherine Ann

Longhurst, also the founding director of community radio station Express FM;

● President of the Resolution Foundation The Rt. Hon Lord Willetts FRS, who served as a member of parliament for Havant;

● President of Murray Edwards College, University of Cambridge, Dorothy Byrne;

● Senior development professional Hana Afiya Satriyo;

● Technology entrepreneur and educational philanthropist Thomas Ilube CBE and chair of the Rugby Football Union;

● Community artist Janet Ayers;

All the ceremonies will also be broadcasted live on the University’s Graduation channel at: https://www.youtube.com/c/universityofportsmouth

