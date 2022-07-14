Portsmouth MP to host ‘Cost of living Coffee Morning’ this Friday

Published: 14th July 2022 08:37

Stephen Morgan MP is hosting a Coffee Morning for his constituents this Friday to listen to concerns and connect them to local services offering support as the cost-of-living crisis continues to grow.

The drop-in event will provide an opportunity for those living in the MP’s constituency of Portsmouth South to:

share thoughts, concerns, and questions they want answers from Ministers on how they are tackling the cost-of-living crisis

receive assistance from the local Citizen's Advice Bureau and HIVE Portsmouth

share individual problems or issues the team can help with.

The event will be taking place from 10AM – 12PM at the Portsmouth MP’s constituency office: 72 Albert Road, Southsea PO5 2SL.

Places are limited and booking is essential. Portsmouth South constituents can secure their place online via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cost-of-living-coffee-morning-tickets-368909296637

The Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, said:

“As the cost-of-living crisis continues to go from bad to worse, I know people are really struggling right now and need answers on what support is available to them.

“That’s why I’m hosting my ‘Cost of living Coffee Morning’ on Friday, to listen to concerns and take questions constituents want answers from Ministers on, which I will take back with me to Westminster.

“Citizen’s Advice and HIVE Portsmouth will also be attending to provide help on a range of issues that local people may be dealing with.

“I look forward to welcoming everyone on Friday and hope this event may be more accessible for those who may otherwise struggle to get the support they need.”

People wishing to attend should be aware there may be photos taken and should notify Mr Morgan’s office in advance if they do not wish to be photographed.

