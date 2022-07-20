https://analytics.google.
Drop-in sessions for new housing project

Published: 20th July 2022 13:59
Two information sessions on the potential development of Maxstoke Close car park in Somerstown are being held later this week.

The council will be keeping local residents informed at every stage of the process, and are asking for their opening thoughts before the first plans to build family houses on the site are put together.

Both the public open drop-in sessions will be held in the café on the first floor of Somerstown Central (the Hub), in  Winston Churchill Avenue.

Thursday 21 July, 5pm to 6.30pm

Friday 22 July, 8am to 9.30am

This will be an opportunity for the local community to express any concerns and to share an suggestions they may have.

If anyone interested in the development is unable to attend either session, there is the chance to submit opinions using this link WWW.RESEARCH.NET/R/MAXSTOKECLOSECARPARKSURVEY or email katherine.bement@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

