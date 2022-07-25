From bus to beach in one easy trip

Published: 25th July 2022 08:22

Heading to Southsea over the summer holidays? Why not take the bus to the beach and save time, money and stress.

Portsmouth City Council is launching additional bus services and extending others to make it easier than ever before to explore the seafront and leave the car at home this summer. The services launch on Saturday 23 July, running daily until the close of summer holidays on Wednesday 31 August.

The Southsea Coaster 50 service open top bus makes a welcome return, offering a hop-on hop-off service from The Hard to South Parade Pier in partnership with First Bus Solent. Tickets may be bought on the bus and will be valid all day and family/individual options. You can view the timetable and ticket prices here.

The PR3 service is also launching for the season, running from the Park and Ride in Tipner to The D-Day Story in Southsea, via family-favourite Clarence Pier. The service runs every 30 minutes and costs £4 for the day for a car of up to five people. Information and the timetables for Park and Ride services is available here.

The Southsea Skipper 25 Service, that runs between the Hayling Ferry to The Hard via South Parade pier is also extending its summer timetable to run later in the evening in line with the Hayling ferry schedule, with the last bus departing from the Hayling Ferry at 8:05pm and terminating at The Hard at 8:45pm. For the updated timetable visit First Bus Solent.

These new and extended routes mean the popular destination of Southsea has become more accessible by public transport than ever. Offering a simple, family-friendly and sustainable option for spending quality time over the summer along miles of seafront featuring The D-Day Story, Blue Reef Aquarium, Southsea Castle and Portsmouth Pyramids plus Canoe Lake, Live at the Bandstand, and the funfairs, arcade, and crazy golf at both South Parade and Clarence Pier.

The seafront can also be accessed via other regular bus routes. First Bus Solent's 1 service runs from The Hard - Southsea, 3 service from Fareham - Southsea, and the 18 service Paulsgrove - Southsea. For timetables visit First Bus Solent.

Stagecoach’s 20 and 21 services run from Havant via Leigh Park to The Hard, 23 service runs from Leigh Park - Southsea via The Hard, and the Coastliner 700 from Bognor Regis via Chichester and Havant to The Hard. For timetables visit Stagecoach.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said “It's never been easier to get to the seafront by bus and it will be a delight to see visitors and residents alike creating new and recurring memories on the open top bus. The hop on/hop off ticket opens up so many options for people to walk, cycle and scoot around the whole of our beautiful seafront. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to Southsea and Portsmouth this summer season and beyond.”

