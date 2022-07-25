What3Words app for precise locations in emergencies

https://analytics.google.
Published: 25th July 2022 17:03

Being able to give your precise location in an emergency can save vital time and lives.

Make sure you’re prepared by downloading the free What3Words app so you can help us and other emergency services know exactly where the emergency is.

You download the free app here:

https://app.what3words.com/emergency-preparedness

For more information about using What3Words in an emergency, please visit: https://what3words.com/news/emergency/three-words-for-a-faster-emergency-response

