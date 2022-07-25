Overnight repair work at The Hard

Published: 25th July 2022 18:24

Temporary repairs will be carried out at The Hard Interchange on Monday 25 July for one night only.

The work will repair damage caused to an area of the road surface and is essential to ensure the continued and safe operation of the transport hub.

Portsmouth City Council is discussing ways to build a permanent solution to the ongoing problems with the surface layer of the Interchange with the companies who originally dealt with the design.

Repairs will take place at night to minimise disruption to bus services, and measures are being taken to ensure that any noise is kept to a minimum. Letters have been sent to residents and businesses in the area to explain what is happening.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said "We're sorry for the inconvenience this may cause local residents and businesses but it's essential that the temporary repairs are carried out. We're very grateful for everyone's patience and understanding.

"Our aim is to completely replace the surface. This will alleviate the current problems and enable the Interchange to withstand wear and tear for many years to come. However, we need to complete discussions with the designer and contractor before we can start on a more permanent solution. In the meantime, we will continue to make small repairs to keep it operational."

Anyone that has any questions or concerns about the resurfacing should contact the contractor, Colas, on 023 9231 0900.

