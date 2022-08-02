Portsmouth MP backs new community project ‘Library of Things’ in call for donations

Published: 2nd August 2022 15:26

Stephen Morgan MP has thrown his weight behind new community project ‘Library of Things’, which loans tools and appliances to those who may be unable to buy them, and urged local people to get involved and make donations to the scheme.

Supported by Repair Café Portsmouth, Library of Things is a community project where you can borrow DIY tools, kitchen appliances, camping gear, party supplies, sports equipment and more.

With the initiative in its early stages, the team is still growing and currently searching for local premises to establish itself in the city. If you are interested in getting involved, contact: repaircafeportsmouth@gmail.com

Portsmouth residents have also been encouraged by the City MP to make donations of items included on the project’s wishlist, which can be found via Repair Café Portsmouth’s website: www.repaircafeportsmouth.org.uk/library-of-things

After meeting its organisers, the Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, said:

“The cost-of-living crisis is impacting vulnerable people across our communities, so that’s why I’m calling on those who are able to get behind Repair Café Portsmouth’s new Library of Things project, and donate what they can.

“This is an excellent initiative which will make a real difference to families, allowing them to borrow useful household items, without worrying about the cost of purchasing or maintaining them.

“If you are able, please do what you can to support this important new scheme by donating or getting involved however you can!”

Clare Seek, founder of Café Repair Portsmouth, also said:

"With the average drill estimated to only be used for 13 minutes of its life, sharing and borrowing things that we only use occasionally makes sense. Once we're up and running, we hope that we'll not only be saving people money in these tough times, but also space and carbon.

"We've already got some great quality donations such as a tile cutter, sewing machine, travel cot, extendable paint roller poles and hedge trimmer. This is really turning into a great project by the city, for the city."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.