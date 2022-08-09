Back the bid: Portsmouth MP calls for city residents to support bid to ‘put the heart back’ into city centre

Published: 9th August 2022 11:00

Stephen Morgan MP is urging Portsmouth residents to also call on Government to invest in Portsmouth by backing the bid to put the heart back into the city centre.









Local people can show their support by signing the city MP’s pledge at: www.stephenmorgan.org.uk/backthebid

The Portsmouth South MP has been working alongside city council staff to prepare a new submission for funding to Ministers as part of the ‘Levelling Up’ agenda, submitted last week.

If successful, proposals agreed by the MP would revitalise key sites across the city centre, often ignored or forgotten for investment over the last decade.

The £40m Portsmouth South proposals include:

The creation of a truly world class city centre, transforming the cultural quarter in the heart of the city, that will connect communities across Portsmouth and the wider sub-region to a vibrant, cultural economy.

A transformed Guildhall and New Theatre Royal, which will offer a greater range of facilities and enable new activities and performances for people to enjoy.

A new Cultural Spine project that will link the main cultural assets in a safe, car free space for people to gather and celebrate their city, connecting the major transport links such as bus routes, park and ride routes and a mainline railway station to ensure visitors can come without the use of a private car, supporting the City's commitment to Net Zero.

Projects within walking distance of some of the poorest communities that offer opportunities to access events in a safe and car free environment, helping to tackle deprivation, health inequalities and job density issues in the region.

Despite well-prepared submissions in the past, to date the south of the city has not received a penny from the Chancellor for the so-called levelling up the Government are encouraging.

The Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan MP, said:

“After years of neglect, it’s vital Portsmouth gets the investment it needs from government to put the heart back into our city centre and boost the local economy.

“Securing money from Ministers can be really challenging especially when Portsmouth is not given the priority it deserves. That’s why I’m urging local people, community groups and our city’s small businesses to back the bid so that Government knows loud and clear what difference this investment in our city will make.

“I want a city centre we can all be proud of once again. I hope as many people as possible will back the bid by adding their name to the pledge so that Ministers in Whitehall know the strength of feeling that we expect Government to deliver for our community”.

The city MP will be taking a range of further actions to make Portsmouth’s case in Parliament and to secure the £40m of funding requested. Ministers are expected to make decisions about where the money will be spent across the country later this year.

