City MP invites constituents to ‘Stephen’s School Call’ to offer practical support and advice for parents

Published: 22nd August 2022 11:49

Stephen Morgan MP is encouraging constituents to sign up to attend an online ‘School Call’ event offering expert advice and practical support for parents on Tuesday 30 August, 6pm-6.45pm.

As part of ongoing efforts to make school uniform more affordable and tackle the cost of living issues Portsmouth families are facing, Mr Morgan will also be joined by HIVE Portsmouth, Advice Portsmouth, The Parenting Network and Child Poverty Action Group.

The event, taking place on Zoom, will be the opportunity for constituents to get practical support, hear from a local headteacher about things to expect about your child going to school, and to share views, ideas and concerns with the City MP in his role as Shadow Schools Minister.

Topics expected to be covered during the online call include:

What to expect from your local school

The new statutory uniform guidance

Free School Meals eligibility criteria

Information on transitions, wellbeing and safeguarding

How to raise concerns, ideas or views

The event is open to any Portsmouth South constituent. A series of opening presentations will be given followed by a question and answer session chaired by Mr Morgan.

Booking is essential and a link will be sent to those who have registered in advance of the call via Eventbrite.

Encouraging constituents to get involved, the Member of Parliament for Portsmouth, Stephen Morgan MP, said:

“With more and more parents raising with me concerns over the cost of the school day, I want to offer an opportunity for local families to have their say, share their views directly with me and receive practical support from organisations that are there to help.

“Getting pupils the uniform they need for school is always a worrying financial pressure for many, and sadly the cost of living crisis is making this even worse.

“That’s why I welcome the involvement of local charities on the School Call who are doing invaluable work helping those who need it.

“If you’re looking for support, come to my School Call so we can make sure every child in Portsmouth has what they need to head to school in September”

