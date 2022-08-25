New family homes idea in Somerstown: residents give their views

Published: 25th August 2022 07:56

The local community came to public open drop-in sessions at Somerstown Hub to give their opinions on a new idea for building family homes on Maxstoke Close carpark.

Portsmouth City Council is considering developing the site into new family homes but does not have any official plans yet. There is a great need for more family housing in the Somerstown area and Maxstoke Close carpark could provide space for it. First steps however have involved inviting residents to give their initial thoughts on the potential development.

Two-hour drop-in sessions took place at Somerstown Hub, a community centre commonly used for resident engagement. All of the feedback collected from these sessions will help inform any potential future plans for building on the site.

Around 35 residents attended and provided valuable feedback to the engagement team who will continue to host these sessions for the community throughout each stage of the process. When, and if, plans progress, the council will ensure all residents are kept informed.

Any potential building plans at Maxstoke Close carpark will form part of the council's priority to invest in more innovative, sustainable, and affordable housing - particularly in Somerstown where residents will have recently seen the demolition of the Horatia and Leamington tower blocks, an exciting redevelopment project.

Cllr Darren Sanders, Cabinet Member for Housing and Preventing Homelessness, said:

"It's great to see that so many local residents tuned up to these engagement sessions and showed an interest in the council's idea to build much needed family homes in Somerstown. All of the opinions, concerns, and questions we received, and hopefully continue to receive, will really help form the future of this potential investment at Maxstoke Close carpark, and we hope residents find benefit in them too"

I didn't attend the sessions but would like to share my thoughts, what can I do?

If you'd like to tell us what you think of the idea to build family homes on Maxstoke Close carpark, please email Katherine.bement@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

Will you be holding any future drop-in sessions?

There is nothing confirmed yet, but keep an eye out on our news section or contact the email address above if you'd like to register interest.

