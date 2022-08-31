Planning application submitted for city centre north regeneration

An outline planning application for the regeneration of Portsmouth's City Centre North has been submitted by the major projects team within Portsmouth City Council.

The application sets out proposals for the area between Hope Street to the north, Charlotte Street to the south and Commercial Road to the east. It includes the former Tricorn and Sainsbury's sites which the council bought to unlock the opportunity for significant, long-term regeneration in this part of the city.

The proposals include new homes, a large public green space alongside space for new community facilities, retail, hospitality and leisure uses, as well as new walking and cycling routes south from Charles Dickens and Buckland. The development is designed to breathe new life into the area and support the council's wider revitalisation plans for the whole city centre and aspirations for sustainable communities, better connectivity and greener travel.

Councillor Steve Pitt Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development said: "This outline planning application marks an exciting milestone in the revitalisation of the city centre and developing this area is a vital piece of the puzzle when it comes to breathing new life into the whole city centre. This is a long-term project so the flexibility of this planning application means we can adapt the plans over time to reflect the city's changing needs, new ideas and technologies and support improvements to other parts of the city centre including Commercial Road and Guildhall Square that will come forward first."

This initial planning application aims to set the standard for future development and provides an overview of the masterplan. It is anticipated that the project would take around 15 years to complete. Subject to planning permission, work could begin on this first phase of the project in 2024.

Over the coming months, people in Portsmouth will be invited to share their ideas and priorities for the city centre, including future uses of the new open space that will provide new facilities and green walkable link serving existing communities to the north and south of the city centre, while also supporting new city centre residents and becoming an attraction for visitors. As the project progresses the community will also be invited to help shape the look and character of new buildings within City Centre North.

The council is also planning improvements to the roads around the proposed development, to create easier walking, cycling and bus routes in the city centre and support better transport connections across the region. These improvements will complement plans already in place as part of the South East Hampshire Rapid Transit projects. The council has submitted plans for a new two-way bus lane along Unicorn Road and Cascades Approach, along with safer crossing points for people walking and cycling, and a new shared cycle and footpath on Unicorn Road.

The planning application is available online through the council’s planning portal– visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/planning.

To keep up to date with the plans for the city centre visit: www.portsmouthcitycentre.co.uk. You can also sign up for the email newsletter through the website.

