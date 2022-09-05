https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Portsmouth man receives national recognition for inspirational work in the community

Published: 5th September 2022 16:43
Portsmouth Labour councillor Asghar Shah has won a place on a national newspaper’s Happy List of 50 most inspirational people in the country.

Councillor Shah, was nominated for the Independent’s 2022 Happy List for his work setting up and running a food bank in Portsmouth and Havant.

The Happy List celebrates 50 remarkable people who are making life better for others and “whose kindness, courage and selflessness makes them some of the country’s most outstanding individuals”.

Cllr Shah has been running the Peace Centre food bank in Portsmouth and Havant since 2017, and has recruited a team of volunteers to deliver food parcels to families who cannot collect them themselves.

The community-based food hub is not financially supported by the council, but through donations from local people and supermarkets. It serves more than 35 vulnerable families weekly – most of whom have young children – as well as supporting homeless people.

The councillor, who lives in Highbury with his wife and two sons, also runs pensioner coffee mornings to help reduce isolation and arranges group litter picking sessions.

He said: “I am very honoured and delighted to have been chosen for this award and would like to give credit to my dedicated team of volunteers who help make the food bank possible.”

According to the person who nominated him, Cllr Shah “gives so much of himself to his community and was essential to many vulnerable people during the pandemic.”

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies