Portsmouth to hold vigil and create book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II

Published: 9th September 2022 11:26

Portsmouth residents are being given the opportunity to come together and mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II with a vigil in Guildhall Square.

Taking place at 1.30pm today [Friday 9 September] a few words will be said by the Lord Mayor Cllr Hugh Mason and the Leader of Portsmouth City Council Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, before they are joined by the Deputy-Lieutenant, representing the Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire, in laying floral tributes on the steps of the Guildhall.

Any members of the public wanting to lay flowers can also do so on the Guildhall steps.

Residents can also sign Buckingham Palace's online book of condolences or anyone without access to the internet can contribute to Portsmouth's book of condolence.

People should write their message in advance and take it to one of the below locations, during their normal opening hours, where there will be a box to put it in, until Tuesday, 20 September, after which all messages will be compiled into a book of condolences.

Locations to leave messages of condolence are:

Portsmouth Guildhall (open on Sundays)

Southsea Library (open on Sundays)

Cosham Library

Baffins Library

North End Library

Paulsgrove Library

Fratton Library

Beddow Library

Somerstown Hub

