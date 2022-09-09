https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Statements from the Lord Mayor and Stephen Morgan MP

Published: 9th September 2022 11:36
Following yesterday's announcement of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr Hugh Mason, and the MP for Portsmouth, Stephen Morgan, made the following statements:

 Cllr Hugh Mason:

"On behalf of councillors and officers at Portsmouth City Council, I would like to express my deepest sadness following the recent announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. I would like to take this opportunity to offer our condolences to the Royal Family, who remain in our thoughts and prayers at this very sad time."

Stephen Morgan MP:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of Her Majesty The Queen's passing.

Her Majesty has been the steady hand that guided us through our country’s triumphs and tribulations over an extraordinary 70-year reign – a true example of British public service.

In the heart and home of the Royal Navy, we are grateful for her everlasting support for our Armed Forces, veterans and service families across the globe.

The people of Portsmouth will forever remember The Queen for her dedication and devotion to the country and its people.

The Queen was a global symbol of the very best of the United Kingdom, its values, our standing in the world and our contributions to it. Her Majesty's work to build and strengthen ties we still hold today, across seven decades, will be the mark of an incredible legacy.

My thoughts are with the Royal Family and all those who cared for Her Majesty on this very sad day.”

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies