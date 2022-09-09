Statements from the Lord Mayor and Stephen Morgan MP

Published: 9th September 2022 11:36

Following yesterday's announcement of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr Hugh Mason, and the MP for Portsmouth, Stephen Morgan, made the following statements:

Cllr Hugh Mason:

"On behalf of councillors and officers at Portsmouth City Council, I would like to express my deepest sadness following the recent announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. I would like to take this opportunity to offer our condolences to the Royal Family, who remain in our thoughts and prayers at this very sad time."

Stephen Morgan MP:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of Her Majesty The Queen's passing.

Her Majesty has been the steady hand that guided us through our country’s triumphs and tribulations over an extraordinary 70-year reign – a true example of British public service.

In the heart and home of the Royal Navy, we are grateful for her everlasting support for our Armed Forces, veterans and service families across the globe.

The people of Portsmouth will forever remember The Queen for her dedication and devotion to the country and its people.

The Queen was a global symbol of the very best of the United Kingdom, its values, our standing in the world and our contributions to it. Her Majesty's work to build and strengthen ties we still hold today, across seven decades, will be the mark of an incredible legacy.

My thoughts are with the Royal Family and all those who cared for Her Majesty on this very sad day.”

