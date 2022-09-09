https://analytics.google.
Events cancelled as mark of respect

Published: 9th September 2022 14:37
As the nation observes the national mourning period for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a number of planned council events and meetings have been cancelled or postponed as a mark of respect

 

Public events:
Party for Cosham - 10 September - to be rearranged, date to be confirmed
Southsea Car Boot - 11 September - cancelled
Party for Somerstown - 17 September - to be rearranged, date to be confirmed
Live at the Bandstand - 17 and 18 September - cancelled
Civic Mass - 18 September - to be rearranged, date to be confirmed
Summer Reading Challenge winners' event - 18 September - rearranged to 2 October
Southsea Car Boot - 18 September - cancelled
Party for Hilsea - 20 September - to be rearranged, date to be confirmed
Public council meetings to be rearranged with dates to be confirmed:
Extraordinary Full Council - 13 September
Special Scrutiny Management Panel - 14 September
Governance & Audit & Standards Committee - 14 September
Employment Committee - 15 September

These are all Portsmouth City Council events, for information on other events please contact the organiser.

