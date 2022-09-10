Hard interchange solution to future-proof transport hub

Published: 10th September 2022 13:03

A solution to ongoing issues with the surface at a major Portsmouth transport hub is just around the corner.

Portsmouth City Council is planning to replace the Hard interchange surface layer. Investigations into the potholes, that appeared where the buses turn, found problems with the surface layer. This means it need replacing and the council is in ongoing legal discussions with the design and construction companies.

Whilst the discussions are ongoing, the work will start next year with no service interruptions expected. The council is about to go out to tender for building a permanent solution to the ongoing problems with the surface layer of the Interchange. Cracks in the surface layer have meant ongoing temporary repairs have been needed. The surface repairs, which don't affect the pier, have ensured the safe operation of the transport hub whilst a permanent solution is investigated.

The surface layer replacement is set to take about five months and will start in the summer 2023. During that time bus stops will be relocated to the nearby roads with clear signs showing the way. The taxi rank will also be moved, and the council is talking to the taxi trade about this change so they can continue to provide this valuable service.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said "The Hard is an important transport hub for the city, bringing together trains, buses and coaches, taxis and rental e-scooters in one area. It's important it remains fit-for-purpose for many years to come, so we have made the important decision to completely replace the surface. We're going to make sure this is done in a way that causes the least possible inconvenience, and that will solve the current problems and mean Portsmouth residents will be able to use the Hard for many years to come.

"We will make sure everyone is kept up to date and that residents and visitors to our city will have an easy and quick journey"

The on-going temporary repairs will continue to take place until the work is carried out in 2023. Residents and businesses will continue to be informed ahead of any work.

