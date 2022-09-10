Proclamation ceremony to take place in Portsmouth

Published: 10th September 2022 13:09

Portsmouth will formally mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and accession of King Charles III with a proclamation ceremony at 2pm on Sunday, 11 September.

It will take place in Guildhall Square and coincide with similar ceremonies in towns and cities across the country following on from the national proclamation at St James's Palace the previous day.

The short event gives an opportunity for the community to come together and will include words from the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Cllr Hugh Mason and Hampshire's Deputy Lieutenant.

While flags are at half-mast during the national period of mourning, they will follow tradition by flying at full-mast from the point of the national proclamation on Saturday until shortly after Portsmouth's local proclamation on Sunday.

