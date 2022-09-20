https://analytics.google.
Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Portsmouth Civic Leaders to Mark Malta Independence Day

Published: 20th September 2022 16:15
To mark Malta’s Independence Day, the council will be hosting a flag raising ceremony, hosted by the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth on Wednesday 21 September outside Portsmouth Guildhall.

Civic leaders, along with invited guests, will assemble at 09.50, with the flag raising taking place at 10am. The local Maltese community, councillors, city MPs and leaders from across the city and sectors have been invited to attend.

The event will be held on the day Malta gained independence from the UK on the 21st of September 1964. Malta is a former British colony and is part of the Commonwealth of nations. 

All residents are welcome to join the event, which aims to celebrate the historic relationship between Malta and Portsmouth, and Malta and Britain more generally.

Cllr Charlotte Gerada, Deputy Leader of the Labour Group and the event organiser, said: 

“The flag raising to mark Malta’s Independence Day is an opportunity to recognise the Maltese community in Portsmouth who've done so much to make Portsmouth the great city it is. This includes the dockyard workers, such as my late Grandfather who worked with hundreds of other Maltese there.

“I am proud to be British-Maltese and have the chance to represent the Maltese community on Portsmouth’s city council. Portsmouth and Malta have historic ties and I thank the Lord Mayor for hosting this event to reflect on the shared history and opportunities for the future.”

