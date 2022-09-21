https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Planting a lasting tribute

Published: 21st September 2022 17:13
A tree will be planted in Victoria Park, Portsmouth, as a lasting tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and Portsmouth City Council are planning to use a very special compost to help it grow.

 

The many bunches of flowers placed on Portsmouth Guildhall steps during the period of mourning were collected today (Tuesday 20 September) and the council plan to turn them into a compost which will be used when the memorial tree is planted next year.

The thoughtful cards and messages, which were included with the flowers, have been collected and will be put with the condolence books as a lasting memorial.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said: "It was wonderful to see the flowers that had been laid on the Guildhall steps by residents and visitors in tribute to the Queen. These will now be composted, and the compost used when we plant a tree to remember the Queen, which will be fed with the best wishes of all who laid flowers."

The city is also taking part in The Queen's Green Canopy (QGC), which is a unique tree planting initiative originally created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and invited people from across the United Kingdom to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

To find out how to get involved and the types of trees to plant visit www.queensgreencanopy.org/get-involved
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies