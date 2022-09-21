Julia, 83, takes the plunge with abseil down iconic Spinnaker Tower

Published: 21st September 2022 17:31

Intrepid 83-year-old Julia Haviland proved age is just a number when she abseiled down Portsmouth’s iconic Spinnaker Tower in aid of a classic car trust.





Julia’s adrenaline-fuelled 100m descent was to raise money for the Riley Cars Archive Heritage Trust, of which her husband Geoff is a trustee. Geoff is a prime mover behind the trust’s production of a replica of the first Riley Car, a classic model which was first introduced in 1898.

The replica made its debut at the NEC Classic Car Show in 2019 but it doesn’t yet have an engine – so Julie’s trip down the tower is part of a drive to raise £30,000 towards manufacturing one.

Julia said: “This is my second abseil down the Spinnaker Tower, the first being four years ago in aid of Marie Curie Trust. After the first time, I knew I wanted to do it again for a different charity, but because of Covid I had to wait until now.

“Thanks to the donations received so far, we are hoping to reach our target for the Riley Cars Archive Heritage Trust soon”.

The Riley Car Company was based in Coventry which was at one time the centre of the UK’s motor car production. The original Riley Car was built in Coventry by Percy Riley in 1898 without his father William’s knowledge but became the forerunner of the very successful company which gained a reputation for quality motor cars and went on to gather success in motor racing – notably at Le Mans in 1934.

Donations to the Riley Cars Archive Heritage Trust can be made via Julia’s Go Fund Me page here, or cheques can be sent to RCAHT, 18 Bond Street, Higham , Norwich, NR9 4HA, with the reference ‘Julia’s Leap’.

Spinnaker Tower is the iconic landmark of the waterfront skyline of Portsmouth, offering stunning 23-mile views from 170m above sea level.

From April to September, guests can experience the amazing adrenaline rush of a 100-metre abseil down the side of the landmark as a personal challenge, charity fundraiser or team building exercise. More than £500,000 has been raised for good causes in this way.

Abseiling gift vouchers are available for the ultimate present for thrill-seekers. For more information see www.spinnakertower.co.uk/events/event/abseiling]www.spinnakertower.co.uk/events/event/abseiling

