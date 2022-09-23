Closing with a bang

Published: 23rd September 2022 08:37

Live at the Bandstand on Tour is set for its grand finale on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 September at Castle Field, as Portsmouth City Council's free annual event closes for the season with live, energetic performances and a dazzling firework display.

On Saturday 24 September there will be performances from 1pm to 7pm with genres including hip-hop, lo-fi and alternative rap, with a closing performance from Le Freak from 7pm to 8pm. The evening will finish off with a spectacular firework display.

On Sunday 25 September from 12pm to 6pm, Beats & Swing will present 'The Last Dance' with performances from six acts bringing some great party bangers. There will not be fireworks on Sunday evening.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said: "Live at the Bandstand is an ever-popular family show and the grand finale is always a remarkable event. We are a city rich in culture and creativity and are so pleased our bandstand events have been able to continue this summer. Sending 'Live at the Bandstand' on tour to Castle Field and King George V playing fields this year has meant our residents and visitors have still been able to enjoy these unique events whilst the coastal defence work continues."

This fun, free, family event encourages visitors to bring picnics, blankets and chairs along, as well as those ever-important dancing shoes.

Live at the Bandstand is annually held in Southsea throughout the summer, however due to the essential coastal defence work the traditional bandstand cannot be accessed. But the show must go on, so as a solution the Live at the Bandstand has gone on tour this year with events held at Cosham and Southsea.

Castle Field is easily reached by public transport. Please walk, cycle, scoot or use public transport wherever possible.

For more information visit https://www.visitportsmouth.co.uk/whats-on/live-at-the-bandstand-p851541

