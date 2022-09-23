Have Your Say: NEW Statutory Taxi and Private Hire Vehicle Standards

Published: 23rd September 2022 08:46

Have your say on new measures to improve traveller safety in private hire vehicles and taxis, in Portsmouth

The Department of Transport released new statutory taxi and private hire vehicle standards for licensing authorities. The guidance places greater importance on the Government and licensing authorities working together to ensure that, above all else, the taxi and private hire vehicle services are safe for children and vulnerable adults, as well as the wider public.

Portsmouth City Council already has policies in place that meet a number of these statutory standards, but we want to ensure that residents can share their views regarding further proposed changes. The public consultation is open for comments until 31 October 2022.

A summary of all recommendations and the Department for Transport guidance is available here.

Alternatively, comments can be submitted by:

Email - licensing@portsmouthcc.gov.uk

Post - The Licensing Manager, Portsmouth City Council, Licensing Service, Civic Offices, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, Hants, PO1 2AL.

