New dates confirmed for community parties in Portsmouth

Published: 23rd September 2022 08:53

New dates confirmed for community parties in Portsmouth

Free community parties in Somerstown, Cosham and Hilsea will now take place on the first three Saturdays of October, after being rescheduled by Portsmouth City Council.

Like many events that were rescheduled across the country, the council made the decision to postpone out of respect to Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty on 8 September.

Party for Somerstown will now take place on Saturday 1 October, with Party for Cosham confirmed for the following weekend on Saturday 8 October.

Meanwhile, a Party for Hilsea has now been announced and is scheduled to take place on Saturday 15 October.

All three events will run from 12pm - 2pm and are open to everyone on a drop-in basis, so there is no need to book a place. Simply turn up and enjoy what's on offer. Each party will have the following (for free):

Ice cream

Tea and coffee

Snacks and refreshments

Live music

Entertainers

Face painting

Storytellers

Arts and crafts

Cllr Chris Attwell, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Communities and Central Services, said:

"These rescheduled events are an opportunity for residents to find out more about the council's plans for various projects taking place in different areas of the city. We hope many residents will drop in to find out more, ask questions and enjoy the activities on offer."

Party for Somerstown - Saturday, 1 October

When: 12pm - 2pm

Where: Gibson Centre, Sackville St, PO5 4BU

What's on: Everyone at the party will get to see the council reveal their latest plans for 400+ new Somerstown homes - a huge development in the Somers Orchard project. Residents will be able to share their thoughts on the new plans and ask any questions to the engagement team on the day.

Party for Cosham - Saturday, 8 October

When: 12pm - 2pm

Where: Cosham Park, Northern Rd, PO6 2TA

What's on: The council has been asking about ideas, ambitions and priorities for the future of Cosham, and this community event provides a great platform for people to get involved. In addition to the family-friendly activities will be the chance to find out more about the Cosham Opportunity Area, and for residents to share their thoughts and suggestions with the project team. For those that cannot attend the party, there's still time to take the Cosham Opportunity Area survey.

Party for Hilsea - Saturday, 15 October

When: 12pm - 2pm

Where: Gatcombe Gardens, Gatcombe Drive, Hilsea, PO3 5EJ

What's on: An ideal opportunity for locals to share their thoughts, and ambitions for Hilsea Lodge. The council's engagement team will be at Party for Hilsea and is keen to hear what locals would like to see happen to the former residential care home, now an unused site. Meanwhile, there is still have time to take part in the Hilsea Lodge survey.

These community events are a great way to enjoy some free and local family-fun activities, while getting involved in helping shape the future of the city.

For more information visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/yourcityyoursay

Alternatively you can contact tim.raw@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or call 07901 10053.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.