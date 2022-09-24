https://analytics.google.
Portsmouth MP calls on Fratton to get nominations in for community awards

Published: 24th September 2022 11:22
Stephen Morgan MP has called on constituents in Fratton to get their nominations in for this year’s Inspiring Fratton Awards.

The community awards scheme, which aims to celebrate local people and their achievements, is looking for nominations in the following categories:

  • Contribution to Creativity in Fratton.
  • Contribution to Learning in Fratton.
  • Contribution to Sport and Exercise in Fratton.
  • Contribution to Volunteering in Fratton.
  • Most effective organisation or team in Fratton.
  • Local Business in Fratton.
  • The Community Spirit Award.

Nominations close on September 30, 2022. Awards will be given out December 2, 2022. To nominate and for more information, visit: http://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/WLDPRWP

The Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, said:

“As someone who was born and raised in Fratton, I know that there are people in our community who go out of their way to improve our local area.

“That’s why a few years ago, working alongside Fratton Big Local, we launched the Inspiring Fratton awards.

“If you know someone making a difference - be it a wonderful dancer, an amazing runner, an inspiring teacher or a great volunteer who lives, works or learns in Fratton, please nominate them.

“Together, let’s shine a spotlight on local people in Fratton making this part of Portsmouth an even more special place to live.”

