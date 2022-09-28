https://analytics.google.
University of Portsmouth improves its position in national university guide

Published: 28th September 2022 15:24
The University of Portsmouth has improved its position in The Guardian University Guide 2023 published at the weekend (Saturday 24 September 2022). 
The University rose eight places to 67th in the overall table.
 

The Guardian Good University Guide is an established league table that assesses universities based on a number of important criteria, including student satisfaction and graduate employment prospects. It provides rankings for UK universities and is one of the most comprehensive overviews of higher education in Britain.

Professor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, said: “I am extremely pleased to see us rise once again in a significant nationally recognised and important league table.  

“Today’s ranking and other recent performance assessments demonstrate progress towards our long-term ambition to be the top modern UK university and in the top 100 young universities in the world by the end of the decade.”

This improvement in Guardian University Guide follows excellent outcomes in a number of other recent nationally and internationally recognised rankings:

  • Portsmouth was ranked in the top 40 of all universities in England for full-time student satisfaction in the National Student Survey.
  • The Graduate Outcomes survey showed an improvement in graduate employment with 94 per cent of Portsmouth graduates in work and/or further study 15 months after they graduated compared to 89 per cent last ye
