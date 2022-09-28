Families Demand Safe Cycling Routes

Published: 28th September 2022 15:42

On Sunday 25th of September a new group, Kidical Mass Portsmouth, led a short, family-friendly cycle ride from the city centre to the seafront to celebrate cycling and to show that people want to cycle, and need safe spaces to do so. The cycle ride was for all ages and abilities with the aim of enjoying cycling as a group, improving confidence in cycling and, most importantly, having fun!

40 children and adults set off from Victoria Park at 11.00am, with children on bike seats, in trailers and riding their own bicycles. The cycling group, which had marshals to help families navigate traffic, cycled through Queens Street, St James Street, St Georges Square, High Street and Clarence Esplanade, finishing at Southsea Common.

Kidical Mass rides are designed to be inclusive for all ages and abilities, for disabled and able-bodied alike. The rides are fun, safe environments for families and friends to cycle together. Kidical Mass rides highlight the need for safe, segregated routes that enable children to walk, scoot, wheel and cycle in their neighbourhoods.

This bike ride was part of an international Kidical Mass weekend, with over 200 cities in 15 countries taking part. Portsmouth joined Kidical Masses in Bath, Bristol, Barry, Exeter, Bournemouth, London, Norwich, Derby, Birmingham, Leamington Spa Warwickshire, York, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Edinburgh, Dundee and Inverness.

Claire Coulter, Kidical Mass participant said: “I cycle everywhere, it is my primary mode of transport. And although there are bike lanes they are often single dotted lanes that people park in, half on the pavement or entirely blocking the cycle lane. So I can’t win, I cannot cycle with my children on the pavement because there is no space for them there and I cannot cycle on the road as I am pulling into traffic with my kids. It feels really unsafe.”

Adam aged 7, who took part in Kidical Mass said:

‘I would like to cycle to school and everywhere I want in our city. It is good for me; I get exercise when I pedal. It is fun. But I am scared. There are just too many cars.’

Agata Blazevic, from Kidical Mass Portsmouth, said:

“Our city desperately needs better cycling infrastructure, a network of safe, segregated, connected and direct cycle paths that a 5-year-old and a 99-year-old could cycle on. Currently, many residents, including families and children do not feel safe cycling on our roads, so they opt for driving short distances creating more road danger. By riding together as Kidical Mass this Sunday we wanted to highlight that people of all ages and abilities want to cycle in our city and need safe spaces to do so.”

Content from the action will be shared across social media platforms with the hashtags #KidicalMass and #TheStreetBelongsToUs #StreetsForKids and #ACityToShare. More Kidical Mass Rides are planned, and you can find out more at www.facebook.com/KidicalMassPortsmouth

Make space! Don’t limit children – limit traffic.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.