Cycling plans in north of Portsmouth receive strong support

Published: 30th September 2022 09:21

A safer, quicker, and more pleasant walking and cycling route is on the way in Hilsea and Copnor, after a recent consultation shows strong support for plans.

Portsmouth City Council received responses from over 360 people in a consultation survey in the summer. The responses showed strong support for proposed improvements to walking and cycling in a well-used industrial area around Anchorage Road, Robinson Way, and Dundas Lane in the northern part of Portsmouth.

This valuable feedback from the survey and at events confirms the need to improve walking and cycling routes in this area. It will also help the council develop final designs before construction takes place next year.

The proposals focus on making this route safer by adding shared and separated cycle lanes, better signposting and increased priority for cyclists and pedestrians at junctions.

A total of 360 people responded to the online survey, with the overwhelming majority of people agreeing with all proposals. 69% of respondents agreed that these three roads need to be made safer for people walking or on bikes, and 76% of people surveyed agreed with all proposals to improve Anchorage Road. For the proposals along Dundas Lane, another 76% of people filling in the survey agreed with every idea that was proposed.

Proposals with the highest level of support included upgrading the crossing on Anchorage Road to one that can be used by people walking and on bikes, resurfacing the existing shared cycle path on Dundas Lane, and adding new trees, bushes, or wildflowers in the area.

These plans are an important part of supporting the delivery of the Transport strategy that prioritises walking and cycling, and transforming public transport. This also contributes to the plans that will see improvements to Cycling and walking routes in Portsmouth as set out in the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP). This provides improved connectivity of our cycle and walking network between this area and the newly improved cycle route along Eastern Road. Further improvements will continue to be developed as the council delivers on its vision to create easy travel in Portsmouth.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said “I'm pleased to see the plans for an improved walking and cycling route taking shape for this route near Eastern Road. This will make it a more pleasant and safer route for people traveling to the shops, work, and school. I hope this will make it easier for people to choose walking or cycling instead of using their car, and I look forward to work beginning here next year."

Full details from the consultation can be found at https://yourcityyoursay.portsmouth.gov.uk/eastern-road-to-dundas-lane-cycle-301-consultation-2022/. For more information about these and SEHRT projects, visit www.sehrt.org.uk/schemes.

