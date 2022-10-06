Tribute to teenager who died following collision

Published: 6th October 2022 15:23

Family members have paid tribute to a motorcyclist who died following a collision in Portsmouth.

Officers were called just after 8.20pm on Thursday 18 August 2022 to a report of a road traffic collision on Eastern Road involving a white Honda CBF600 motorcycle.

The rider, Mikhail Degtiarev, 18, of Station Street in Portsmouth, sadly died at the scene.

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

In a statement, Mikhail’s family said: “Our beloved son Mishenka, you are our only and best child in the whole universe.

"You have not harmed a single living being on this earth. From the first minutes of your life, you have given us all your beautiful smile and love.

"You are the most faithful and honest, kind and selfless person. You always only built and created.

"You are a young violinist, a wonderful figure skater and a skilled archer.

"Mikhail connected his life with psychology, because he wanted to help people, and he managed to help many guys.

"Moving forward has always been your goal: moving in spirit and moving in body.

"You are a great driver and at the age of 18 you managed to master driving a motorcycle and a car.

"You spent so little time with us but you managed to achieve so much.

"Your dad and mum."

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 44220336263.

