Have Your Say: Plans for new homes in Wecock Farm set for public feedback

Published: 6th October 2022 15:59

Portsmouth City Council will engage with the local community next week on plans for four new council homes at Robin Gardens, Wecock Farm

Current proposals for the Waterlooville site prioritise low heating bills and wildlife-rich green space. The council is keen to hear feedback from the public on the plans and these drop-in sessions provide a great opportunity for locals to have their say.

The first of two public drop-in sessions will take place the afternoon of Thursday 13 October at Rachel Madocks School, with the second taking place the following morning at Connor's Keep.

Both sessions, open to everyone, will exhibit the initial plans, collect any thoughts expressed and answer any questions about the project. Refreshments will be provided.

Members of the design team will be on hand at both sessions to talk through the plans.

Session details:

Those interested in the afternoon session can attend Rachel Madocks School, PO8 9XP on 13 October anytime between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

Those interested in the morning session can go to Connors Keep at Robin Gardens, PO8 9XJ on 14 October anytime between 9.30am and 10.30am.

Councillor Darren Sanders, Cabinet Member for Housing and Preventing Homelessness, said:

"Our initial plans are part of an evolving conversation, and we are keen to ensure that everyone locally is fully involved in shaping the development.

"The proposal for this site has the potential to deliver great benefits to the Wecock Farm area, including more affordable, energy-efficient and much-needed council housing.

"We are interested in hearing the community's thoughts and encourage everyone to attend these sessions, provide feedback and raise any questions they may have."

Located on an existing communal car park to the northwest of Robin Gardens, in the Wecock Farm area of Waterlooville, the development could see four new three-bedroom council homes and 35 new car parking spaces.

Plans for the new homes are proposed to be built to Passivhaus (Passive House) standards in addition to being planted with native trees and shrubs. This could result in very energy efficient homes with low heating bills and an enhanced biodiversity at the site.

